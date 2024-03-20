How Many Times Per Week Do Americans Forget To Brush Their Teeth?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

Americans admit to forgetting to brush their teeth five times per week.

That's according to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, which also found that it's not only the toothbrush that's being forgotten - they also admit to skipping out on the floss and mouthwash four days each week.

Despite their forgetful nature, an astounding 92% of Americans do believe that their oral care routine is important to their overall health.

In fact, 51% believe that oral hygiene is so important that they'd speak to a loved one if they noticed they had poor oral care habits or bad breath.

Taking that a step further, respondents would also be willing to look inside their mouth (32%) or even lend them their toothbrush if needed (14%).





Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of LISTERINE ® Clinical Solution for World Oral Health Day, results found that a majority (75%) of Americans agree that there is a“right” way to care for your oral health. This includes no-brainers like going to the dentist regularly (81%), brushing your teeth multiple times a day (75%) and using mouthwash (60%).

Those sentiments toward oral care extend beyond physical appearance, as 89% of Americans surveyed agreed that they feel more confident when they feel good about their oral health.

But for all the right approaches Americans are taking, there are always some that are atypical. When asked the most unconventional oral care method they've witnessed, respondents outlined,“using a washcloth to clean their teeth,” or“using fishing line to floss.”

One-quarter of respondents even admit that they are embarrassed by the current state of their oral health.

“While it's promising to see that people are keeping dental health top of mind, as a dentist, I encourage more commitment to maintaining each of the critical steps of the oral hygiene routine - all of which are crucial to healthy teeth and gums,” said Dr. Marie M. Jackson, dentist and LISTERINE Clinical Solutions partner.“Brushing, flossing, and rinsing with mouthwash twice a day, every day really are our best tools when it comes to fighting and preventing common oral health issues.”

The survey revealed that in the last year, Americans have experienced dental woes such as sensitive teeth (34%), plaque build-up (28%) and bleeding gums (24%).

And for some respondents, these issues are chronic: one in five (21%) said they suffer from oral pain or discomfort in their teeth and gums at least every other week.

Perhaps because of how common these dental issues are, almost all respondents (93%) indicate that they understand the importance of addressing bleeding gums for their overall health.

This may be why three in four (76%) aim to seek out products that are catered to their specific oral needs.

Finding products that fit their needs is one way that respondents are prioritizing their oral health - and motivators to do so include preventing bad breath (73%), cavities (72%) and avoiding gum disease (68%).

“It can be alarming when experiencing dental issues like seeing blood in the sink after brushing or flossing,” said Dr. Jackson.“However, there are ways to tackle these problems, and I'm glad to see the data trends toward a top recommendation of mine, which starts with personalizing your home care routine with products that can help suit your unique dental health needs for a fresher and cleaner mouth.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by LISTERINE® Clinical Solutions between Feb. 23 and Feb. 29, 2024 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).