Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) On Promising Path To Meet Medical Needs Of ASD Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”), is focusing its lead program on autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”), for which there is no approved pharmacologic treatment targeting cause and symptoms.“The current ASD treatments only address the symptoms of the condition but do not target the pathophysiology itself. PaxMedica is on a promising path to address the unmet medical needs of families with ASD – bringing hope to millions,” a recent article reads.“PaxMedica is using existing research on a drug called suramin, initially created to treat a disease called Human African Trypanosomiasis ('HAT'), to support new studies for treating ASD and a related condition known as Fragile X-Associated Tremor/Ataxia Syndrome ('FXTAS')... If these trials prove that suramin is effective, PaxMedica could not only get the drug approved for use, but also receive a special coupon from the FDA called a Priority Review Voucher ('PRV'). This voucher, which can accelerate the review of a new drug, is quite valuable and could be sold to another pharmaceutical company for a significant amount of money. The company intends to channel these funds into conducting extensive trials for ASD and FXTAS treatment through its lead program, PAX-101 (IV Suramin)... In 2024, PaxMedica is positioned to continue its momentum, sustained by achievements in 2023. The company is working to expand its product pipeline, centered on its proprietary source of suramin.”

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Its comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of its efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about PaxMedica and its transformative work, visit .

