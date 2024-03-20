Cannabisnewsbreaks Why Zoned Properties Inc. (ZDPY) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY) , a technology-driven property investment company for emerging and highly regulated industries, is focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the U.S. regulated cannabis industry.“The company aspires to innovate, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its standardized process backed by its proprietary property technology. Zoned Properties has developed a national ecosystem of real estate services to support its real estate development process, including a commercial real estate brokerage and a real estate advisory practice... The company targets commercial properties that face unique zoning or development challenges, identifies solutions that can potentially have a major impact on their commercial value and then works to acquire the properties while securing long-term, absolute-net leases,” a recent article reads.“The company's investment properties are located in Arizona, Michigan and Illinois, with 100% occupancy and a weighted average lease term over 10 years. Each of the company's leased properties is occupied by a commercial cannabis tenant. The company is expecting rental revenue from its property investment portfolio of greater than $2.5 million in calendar-year 2024. Zoned Properties maintains a portfolio of properties that it owns, develops and leases. As of February 2024, the company leases land and/or building space at the six properties in its portfolio to licensed and regulated cannabis tenants in areas with established cannabis regulations and zoning procedures.”

To view the full article, visit

About Zoned Properties Inc.

Zoned Properties is a technology driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company is targeting innovation, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its its proprietary technology-backed standardized process. Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and rezoned for specific purposes, including the regulated and legalized cannabis industry. It does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the“CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ZDPY are available in the company's newsroom at

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN