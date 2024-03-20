Investornewsbreaks Authentic Holdings Inc. (OTC: AHRO) Appoints Merchandising Expert, Former SONY SVP To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) , and its subsidiary, Authentic Heroes, a distinctive new merchandising company, have announced a new member of its advisory board: Howard Lau. A former senior vice president from Sony, Lau was head of Sony Music's artist merchandising company, overseeing its growth into a global merchandising powerhouse. In that position, he managed all NIL rights acquisitions and management, design, e-commerce, retail sales, tour merchandising, licensing and artist relations.
Prior to working at Sony, Lau served in other business and leadership positions, working to secure some of the biggest and most important music and merchandising rights deals in the industry.“We are very excited that Howard Lau is joining Authentic Heroes,” said Authentic Holdings chair and president Chris H. Giordano in the press release.“Howard is an absolute standout in the music merchandise arena and having his advocacy in our opinion is a huge stamp of approval for the Authentic Heroes proposition. . . . Adding Howard Lau to our leadership team will bring Authentic Heroes the leadership, experience and knowledge base for creating a notable brand, launching it, and utilizing the correct sales and marketing channels to garner commercial success that will benefit the company and its shareholders going forward.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Golden Matrix Group Inc.
Authentic Holdings is a multifaceted media and merchandising company with four operating subsidiaries, including Authentic Heroes, Old Is Gold Joint Venture, Maybacks Global Entertainment and the NFT Mint Farm. For more information about the company, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20032024000224011066ID1108003308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.