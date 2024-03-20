Investornewsbreaks Authentic Holdings Inc. (OTC: AHRO) Appoints Merchandising Expert, Former SONY SVP To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) , and its subsidiary, Authentic Heroes, a distinctive new merchandising company, have announced a new member of its advisory board: Howard Lau. A former senior vice president from Sony, Lau was head of Sony Music's artist merchandising company, overseeing its growth into a global merchandising powerhouse. In that position, he managed all NIL rights acquisitions and management, design, e-commerce, retail sales, tour merchandising, licensing and artist relations.

Prior to working at Sony, Lau served in other business and leadership positions, working to secure some of the biggest and most important music and merchandising rights deals in the industry.“We are very excited that Howard Lau is joining Authentic Heroes,” said Authentic Holdings chair and president Chris H. Giordano in the press release.“Howard is an absolute standout in the music merchandise arena and having his advocacy in our opinion is a huge stamp of approval for the Authentic Heroes proposition. . . . Adding Howard Lau to our leadership team will bring Authentic Heroes the leadership, experience and knowledge base for creating a notable brand, launching it, and utilizing the correct sales and marketing channels to garner commercial success that will benefit the company and its shareholders going forward.”

Authentic Holdings is a multifaceted media and merchandising company with four operating subsidiaries, including Authentic Heroes, Old Is Gold Joint Venture, Maybacks Global Entertainment and the NFT Mint Farm. For more information about the company, visit .

