Aggression Will Meet Befitting Response: Mali Khan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Army Chief Mali Khan Sediq has visited the Dand-i-Patan district of southeastern Paktika province and visited the National Islamic Army's check-posts along the Durand Line, according to a statement on Wednesday.

We are not in favor of war, if there is any fire in any corner of our land, our experienced forces are not indifferent and will respond to them immediately,” a statement from the Ministry of Defence quoted Mali Khan as saying.

Afghan security forces struck Pakistani army checkpoints along the Duran Line with heavy weapons after the neighbouring country's fighter jets dropped bombs on civilian homes in Paktika and Khost provinces.

nh

