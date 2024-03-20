Kazakhstan Prime Minister Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov left Doha on Wednesday after an official visit to the country.

Bektenov and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Doha International Airport by HE the Minister of State Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev.

