QMC Chief Meets Iranian Diplomat

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of Qatar Media Corp (QMC) Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani met Wednesday with Iranian ambassador to Qatar Ali Salehabadi. The meeting discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to boost them.

