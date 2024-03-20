Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Maharashtra's Hingoli on March 21. The residents of the region felt tremors at 6:08 am Center for Seismology, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted,“ Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India.”Another earthquake struck the region few minutes later. This seismic activity was recorded by National Center for Seismology. The tremors of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt at 6:19 am in the Hingoli region of Maharashtra Center for Seismology reported,“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra,” in a post on X.\"
