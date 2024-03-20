'Don't Go To India': Jharkhand Gang-Rape Victim Says Everyone Expects Her To Say That But...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The 28-year-old Spanish tourist, allegedly robbed and gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka earlier in March, has opened up about her experience in India.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), she said she had no regrets visiting India. She is now back in Spain and believes such an event could occur anywhere in the world Read: 'What they wanted was to rape me...': Spanish traveler, gang-raped in Dumka, shares chilling details“I think everyone in the world expects me to say, 'Don't go to India,' but life is far more complicated than that. What happened to me could have happened anywhere else. Not so long ago, a couple travelling in Belize, in Central America, the same thing happened to them,” she told SCMP.“Yes, I left the house, and yes, I took risks, but I do not regret it. I do not regret going to India or anything about our journey. Maybe we could have gone just another way or stayed in a hotel. But using the same logic, something worse could have happened, and I would not be alive. Accidents can happen anywhere, even within the safety of your house,” she added Read: Jharkhand rape case: Singer Chinmayi says, 'All Indian can also be ashamed...''Several people arrested'Days after the alleged incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the matter was“under investigation” while several people had been arrested spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query on the case at his weekly media briefing here.“As you know, the matter is under investigation. Several people have been arrested,” the MEA spokesperson told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: NCW chief Rekha Sharma spars with US-based writer over Jharkhand gang-rape case: 'India takes safety...'“You would have also seen that the High Court of Jharkhand, suo motu, has taken action on this particular matter,” he added.

