Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Health Updates: 'Healing Himself...Recovering,' Says Neurologist After Brain Surgery

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery at a private hospital on Wednesday, doctors said that he is \"recovering well\".In a video, Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist, at Apollo Hospitals said that Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite his health condition, the spiritual leader continued with his schedule and activities and even conducted the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on 8 March's headache got severe after a week. On the advice of Dr Suri, Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain doctor had advised him of immediate hospitalisation but Sadhguru chose to attend events. \"I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years,\" Sadhguru told Dr Suri, on 17 March, the neurological status of Sadhguru worsened Jaggi Vasudev visits Ayodhya Ram Temple, calls it 'civilisation moment'Thereafter, Dr Vinit Suri, along with Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr S Chatterjee performed brain surgery on Sadhguru to Dr Suri, \"Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his brain, body, and vital parameters have improved to normal levels. His recovery has been much better than expected\".He said Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the medical measures instituted by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals undergoes emergency brain surgery in Delhi: 'They cut through my skull'On Wednesday, Sadhguru posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. \"The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,\" he said Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after brain surgery\"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,\" Modi said in a post on X.Sadhguru was quick to respond to Modi's message, saying he was \"overwhelmed\" by the prime minister's concern.
MENAFN20032024007365015876ID1108003278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.