7 forests in India for all nature lovers

International Day of Forests 2024: India is endowed with a diverse range of woods, each with its own distinct landscapes, vegetation, and animals for nature enthusiasts to explore. Here are seven woods in India that will attract nature aficionados.

The Himalayan foothills host Jim Corbett National Park, one of India's oldest and most famous. Its thick woods, tigers, elephants, leopards, and scenic splendour make it famous.

Periyar animals Sanctuary in the Western Ghats has beautiful scenery and rich animals. The sanctuary has elephant herds, tigers, sambar deer, and uncommon birds.

Bandipur National Park is a wildlife paradise in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The park is home to Asiatic elephants, gaurs, and secretive tigers and leopards.



Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a key Indian rhinoceros conservation region. Buffalo, elephants, and tigers inhabit this wide grassland and wetland environment.



The Asiatic lion's only stronghold is Gir Forest National Park, an important conservation area. In addition to lions, the park has leopards, deer, and many birds.

The Sundarbans are the world's biggest mangrove forest and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This unusual ecology houses Bengal tigers, estuarine crocodiles, and many birds.

Western Ghats' Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary is a lush oasis. This biodiversity hotspot has black panthers, Malabar gigantic squirrels, and many bird species.

