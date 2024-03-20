União Brasil Party Ousts President Amidst Unprecedented Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) União Brasil, facing its most severe crisis since forming in 2021 from the Democrats and PSL merger, urgently convened on Wednesday.



The meeting led to the dramatic ousting of Federal Deputy Luciano Bivar as party president.



Initially, Bivar's term was set to end in May, but internal conflicts, especially with Antonio Rueda, who won the election to replace him, accelerated his departure.



Rueda's victory over Bivar stirred tensions, culminating in the arson of two houses belonging to Rueda's family in Pernambuco.



In addition, these incidents sparked widespread condemnation and suspicions of foul play.







Governor Ronaldo Caiado of Goiás vocally criticized Bivar, pushing for his expulsion from União Brasil and the Chamber of Deputies, labeling the arson as a political crime.



He announced plans to request an investigation by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and push for Bivar's impeachment.



The party's national executive committee considered a formal complaint against Bivar on the 13th, contemplating his potential expulsion.



However, this tumultuous episode underscores deep divisions within União Brasil, presenting challenges to political leadership and unity.

Background

União Brasil, born from a 2021 merger aiming to forge a central political power, now grapples with a severe leadership crisis.









Governor Ronaldo Caiado's public critique signals the crisis's broader implications for Bivar's political future and the party's cohesion.



The call for legal action against Bivar, including a Superior Electoral Court (TSE) investigation and possible impeachment, reinforces this assessment.

















The situation reflects broader challenges in Brazilian politics, highlighting the balance between personal ambition and party unity.

















The unfolding drama could profoundly alter União Brasil's course, reshaping its political stance and alliance dynamics, marking a pivotal moment.









MENAFN20032024007421016031ID1108003259