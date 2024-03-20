Police Use Force On Protesters In Colombo After Firing Tear Gas And Water

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Police used force on protesters who had gathered in Colombo after firing tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

At least 33 protesters including activists Lahiru Weerasekara and Duminda Nagamuwa, were arrested.

A female protester was also injured in the incident and was admitted to hospital.

Video footage shared on social media showed the Police dragging some of the protesters and one traffic policeman assaulting a protester.

The protest was carried out by the People's Struggle Movement to draw attention to several issues.

A protest march commenced near the Fort Railway Station and was heading to Colombo-Fort when the Police fired tear gas and water cannons.

The protesters then clashed with the Police and the riot Police stepped in and used force to arrest some of them . (Colombo Gazette)