Laos, Vietnam To Strengthen Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Mac 21 (NNN-KPL) – Laos and Vietnam have agreed to further materialise the existing cooperation mechanisms, especially those between specialised units and border security forces, with more attention to be paid to information sharing.

Representatives from Laos and Vietnam convened in the Lao capital, Vientiane, for the 14th Laos-Vietnam Security Cooperation Conference, to set out cooperation orientations in the time ahead, Lao News Agency reported yesterday.

The two sides will also work together to avert the impact of traditional security threats, through comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and their ministries of public security in particular, the report said.

They will continue their close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, and promote ASEAN cooperation in preventing and combating international terrorism.– NNN-KPL

