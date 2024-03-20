Czech Republic Donates Medical Equipment To Hospital In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic has handed over medical equipment worth almost EUR 400,000 to a hospital in the Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, he discussed a joint project worth almost EUR 400,000 with Czech Ambassador to Ukraine Radek Pech.

"Czech friends spent this amount to buy advanced medical equipment, furniture, and tools. Everything for the Marhanets community hospital," the post said.

The regional governor added that this would help equip eight rooms, particularly for same-day surgery and care for pregnant women. Doctors have already examined the received equipment, and it will be installed in the hospital in several days.

"It is difficult to overestimate this assistance. Because since a great war started, the burden on medical facilities has increased," Lysak said.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Facebook