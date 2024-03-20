Ukraine, UK Preparing To Cooperate In Passenger Services

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The representatives of the competent ministries of Ukraine and the United Kingdom have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of passenger services.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have met with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper. The conversation revolved around cooperation in passenger services. We are still having a limit for parity partners for opening the routes, which is unjustified and completely inefficient for our carriers,” Derkach wrote.

Additionally, the parties discussed the issue of supporting the Agreement on the Liberalization of Road Transport and coordinated efforts to resume civil flights immediately as the security situation allows. Separately, Derkach and Harper spoke about aviation personnel training.

Photo: Serhiy Derkach, Facebook