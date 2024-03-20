Iraq Explores Military Cooperation With South Korea

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

South Korea's Defense Minister, Shin Won-sik, held talks in Seoul on Wednesday with Thabet Mohammed Saeed Al-Abbasi [al-Absi], the Iraqi Defense Minister.

Minister Suh evaluated that the foundation of defense and defense industry cooperation between Korea and Iraq has been established through military education exchanges, T-50 trainer aircraft exports, and airbase reconstruction projects.

Additionally, he expressed expectations for the further development and deepening of comprehensive defense and defense industry cooperation beyond simple buyer-seller relationships, emphasizing military personnel exchanges, education and training, and follow-up defense support.

Minister Thabet highly praised the contributions of the Zaytun Unit and the Korean military to Iraq's reconstruction and the development of the Iraqi military. He expressed hope for enhanced cooperation in all areas, including trade and defense.

Particularly, he expressed optimism that the introduction of advanced Korean weapons, validated by Korea's excellent technological capabilities and decades of operational experience, would contribute to strengthening Iraq's defense capabilities.

Furthermore, the ministers agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial defense and defense industry cooperation based on the trust and cooperative relationship developed over the past 20 years since the deployment of the Zaytun Unit.

Minister Thabet is scheduled to meet with CEOs of major defense companies currently involved in cooperation during his visit to Korea.

(Source: South Korean Defense Ministry)