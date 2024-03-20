Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3142591 RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians are killed in Israeli occupation drone attack on the West Bank city of Jenin. 3142621 JEDDAH -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discuss bilateral and regional issues. 3142579 WASHINGTON -- US CENTCOM and the Royal Jordanian Air Force jointly airdrop aid into northern Gaza Strip. 3142609 WASHINGTON -- Nineteen US senators urge President Joe Biden Administration to recognize a non-militarized Palestinian state. 3142608 WASHINGTON -- The Canadian government halts arms sales to Israel. 3142588 BRUSSELS -- EC President Ursula von der Leyen is concerned about looming offensive by Israeli occupation forces on Rafah. (end) gb

