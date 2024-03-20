Prabowo Subianto Wins 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Mac 21 (NNN-ANTARA) – Presidential and vice-presidential candidate pair, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, won Indonesia's 2024 presidential election, the country's General Elections Commission (KPU) announced, yesterday.

According to the official counts released by KPU, Prabowo-Gibran received 96,214,691 votes, beating the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar pair who got 40,971,906 votes, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD who obtained 27,040,878 votes.

Prabowo is the current defence minister, while Gibran is the mayor of Solo and the first son of the incumbent President, Joko Widodo.

The inauguration of the newly elected president and vice president is scheduled for Oct 20, this year.

Indonesia held its 2024 general elections on Feb 14, choosing the president and vice president, as well as, members of national and regional parliaments.– NNN-ANTARA