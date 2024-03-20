More Than Tenth Of War-Damaged Facilities Restored In De-Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past year, more than a tenth of the war-damaged facilities in the de-occupied part of the Kherson region have been restored.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, there are more than 26,000 such facilities, including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and administrative buildings that have been damaged or completely destroyed. Despite this, we managed to restore more than a tenth of them - almost 3,200 facilities - over the year," said Prokudin.

In particular, 1,120 facilities were restored as part of the Plich-o-Plich initiative.

Prokudin stressed that the facilities are being restored in safer communities, 40-60 km from the contact line.

In addition, he said that as part of the government's eRecovery programme, residents of the region have already submitted almost 5,700 applications for compensation, and 1,973 families have received funds to rebuild their homes, totaling about UAH 280 million. If a person's home is completely destroyed, they receive certificates - 328 certificates worth UAH 430 million have been issued to residents who lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, 5,000 facilities are planned to be restored in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region under various programmes in 2024.

More than 1,500 homes are planned to be repaired in the Kherson region as part of the Plich-o-Plich initiative in 2024. Other regions of the country will help restore at least 102 villages and settlements in the Kherson region.