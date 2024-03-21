               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fed Sticks To Dovish Policy Roadmap Setups On Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100


3/20/2024 8:05:47 PM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) Dovish Policy Roadmap; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100

What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD jumped on Wednesday, with bulls seemingly determined to challenge trendline resistance at 1.0950 after the FOMC announcement. In the event of a retest, sellers will need to fend off the advance; otherwise, there will be minimal obstacles to a rally towards 1.0970, a key Fibonacci level.

Alternatively, if upside pressure begins to fade and sellers spark a bearish reversal, support can be identified at 1.0890, followed by 1.0850, where an ascending trendline converges with the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

