Saudi CP Meets US State Sec. On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 20 (KUNA) -- Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, received visiting US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Jeddah late Wednesday night to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The meeting focused on the developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and its surroundings, in addition to efforts to stop military operations and deal with their security and humanitarian repercussions.

Both sides reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The meeting gathered Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban. (pickup previous)

