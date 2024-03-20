UNESCO Adopts Unanimous Decision On Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- The Executive Council of UNESCO adopted unanimously in its 219th session, Wednesday, a resolution on the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and its walls.The Ministry's official spokesman, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, explained that UNESCO's decision demanded that Israel stop all of its unilateral and "illegal" measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem and its sanctities, and considered them "null and void."Qudah added that the decision confirms all aspects of the Jordanian position regarding the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, including the Islamic and Christian holy places.It also reiterates previous decisions issued by the Executive Council and the decisions of the World Heritage Committee on Jerusalem.Qudah noted that the adoption of the resolution is the result of Jordanian diplomatic efforts and in coordination with the Arab and Islamic groups in the organisation.