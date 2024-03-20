Communications Minister: General Pardon Will Be King's Fourth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen Wednesday said the draft general pardon law of 2024 is the eighteenth in the history of the Kingdom and the fourth during the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Mubaideen stated, during a phone call on Al-Mamlaka TV, that the first general pardon law was issued during the era of King Abdullah, the founder, in 1924.