State Department: US, Allies And Partners Will Continue To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid political uncertainty when the U.S. Congress has not yet passed a new aid package for Ukraine, the Department of State has confirmed the intentions of the current administration to continue supporting the Ukrainian people.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State, said this at a briefing on Wednesday, March 20, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This work is going to continue, and we are going to do so in close coordination with our allies and partners," noted the representative of the State Department.

He recalled that the United States, together with its allies and partners, had provided Ukraine with enormous support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.