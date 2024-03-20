Shmyhal On U.S. Aid: We Expect Positive News 'This Month Or Maximum Next Month'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Blocked U.S. funding could arrive as soon as this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal said that Ukrainian officials are in "active dialog" with Congress members from both parties and made it clear that he expects positive news "this month, or maximum next month."

He also commented on mobilization in Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, assessments showed that the scope of recruiting fresh troops for the front line might be fewer than 500,000, given the rotations taking place on the front line and the arrival of weapons.

"We will continue the fight if we receive support from our partners - artillery shells, long- and medium-range missiles," Shmyhal said.

In October 2023, Biden submitted a request to Congress regarding support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, as well as measures to strengthen the U.S. border. After several months of negotiations and finding compromises, the Senate passed a bill with foreign aid, but without the border issue.

The document was sent to the House of Representatives, where it is currently being blocked by members of Congress closely associated with Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate for the presidential election.

Republicans in Congress are also considering providing at least part of the aid package to Ukraine in the form of a loan.