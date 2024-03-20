Five Killed, Five Missing In Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of casualties in today's Russian missile strike on Kharkiv may grow.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In addition to the five dead, we have the same number of people who have disappeared. They have been identified, but they are neither among the wounded nor among the dead," the post read.

"There are already nine injured. The fire has been almost extinguished, there is only a smoldering fire in the damaged building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Terekhov added.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had used a Kh-35 anti-ship missile to attack civilians in Kharkiv.