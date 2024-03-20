Ukraine Receives $1.5B From Canada - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received CAD 2 billion ($1.5 billion) from Canada.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"One more good news today. Ukraine has received 2 billion Canadian dollars from Canada, which is equivalent to 1.5 billion U.S. dollars," he wrote.

According to him, these are important funds that will help the Ukrainian government finance the budget deficit, in particular social assistance programs for Ukrainians.

Shmyhal said that the total amount of financial support from Canada since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion had reached almost CAD 7 billion.

"We are grateful to the people and the Government of Canada who remain our reliable allies in these difficult times," he said.