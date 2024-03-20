Canadian Instructors Train Ukrainian Recruits In Tacmed Skills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's Armed Forces shared photos from a tactical medicine course for Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training within Operation UNIFIER.
That's according to a posting on X seen by Ukrinform.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to share our medical knowledge with our Ukrainian partners so that they can save lives as they defend their country. We are also thankful to be learning from their hard-won experience,” the report reads.
As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian servicemen have already trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian recruits since 2015. After Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors pulled from the territory of Ukraine, only to resume training in the UK, Poland, and Latvia within months.
Photo: CAF with Ukraine / X
