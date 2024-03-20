Fms Of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, US, Qatar, UAE To Convene In Cairo Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 20 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, as well as secretary general of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) will meet the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo Thursday.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is set to hold talks with Blinken and the two sides will hold a joint press conference afterwards, the Egyptian official news agency (MENA) reported Wednesday. (end)
