               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fms Of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, US, Qatar, UAE To Convene In Cairo Thurs.


3/20/2024 7:08:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 20 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, as well as secretary general of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) will meet the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo Thursday.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is set to hold talks with Blinken and the two sides will hold a joint press conference afterwards, the Egyptian official news agency (MENA) reported Wednesday. (end)
aff



MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1108002973

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search