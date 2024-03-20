Saudi FM Meets US State Sec. On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received in Jeddah on Wednesday visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss regional issues and the bilateral ties.

During the meeting they discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They highlighted the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the efforts to ensure the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The meeting also gathered the Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bin Bandar bin Sultan, and several other officials.

Secretary Blinken arrived in Jeddah from Manilla earlier today as part of an overseas trip that started on Thursday, March 14, with stops in Vienna, Seoul and Manilla. He is scheduled to conclude the trip in Cairo on Friday, March 22. (end)

