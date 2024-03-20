Canada Stops Arms Exports To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 20 (KUNA) -- The Canadian government has suspended future arms sales to Israel, according to a statement by the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.

"Canada has one of the most rigorous export permit regimes in the world," a statement from the office reads.

"There are no open permits for exports of lethal goods to Israel."

This comes is pursuant to a non-binding motion passed by the Canadian House of Commons on March 19, Joly told the Toronto Star. The motion also called for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Joly pointed out that the export permits approved between October 7th and January 8th have been shared with the parliamentary committee studying this matter.

"Since January 8th, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime," the statement continued.

An earlier draft of the House motion, spearheaded by a member of the New Democratic Party (NDP), part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's governing coalition, called on Canada to "officially recognize the State of Palestine."

The NDP and Trudeau's Liberal party dropped the wording from the motion's final language in a last-minute compromise. (end)

