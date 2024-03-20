19 US Senators Urge Biden Administration To Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 20 (KUNA) -- Nineteen US Democratic senators called on President Joe Biden Administration Wednesday to recognize a non-militarized Palestinian state.

Led by Delaware State Senator Tom Carper, the senators sent a letter to Biden highlighting the "dangerous" situation resulted from the war launched by Israel on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The letter highlights how framework is the first step for US to drive enduring peace in the region.

In light of the ongoing negotiations around a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, today, Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) led a letter with 18 of his Senate colleagues to the Biden Administration, urging the President to establish a bold, public framework for the US to recognize a non-militarized Palestinian state, they wrote in the letter.

As a strong diplomatic leader in the region for decades, the US must continue this role and take concrete action toward a two-state solution, in line with established US foreign policy.

"Given the severity of the current crisis, this moment requires determined US leadership that must move beyond facilitation," they added.

"As such, we request the Biden Administration promptly establish a bold, public framework outlining the steps necessary for the US to recognize a non-militarized Palestinian state, which includes the West Bank and Gaza, to be governed by a revitalized and reformed Palestinian Authority," according to the letter.

"The diplomatic steps that you and your Administration have taken have been of utmost importance, and we urge you to do even more. We believe it is critical at this moment for the United States to signal our willingness to lead a regional peace initiative that would eventually result in US recognition of a non-militarized Palestinian state, as well as Israel's full integration into the region," they said.

The road to enduring peace in the region depends entirely on the two-state solution - the establishment of a Palestinian state, existing in concert with a regionally-integrated Israel, they noted.

Despite decades of US support for this policy, there has been limited success in bringing it to fruition.

In order to prevent future deaths and insecurity for both Palestinians and Israelis, the US must continue to take decisive action to bring about a two-state solution once and for all, they noted.

The message came in light of continued calls from the Congress for a ceasefire in the Strip facing a war by the Israeli occupation for more than five months.

There are concerns on international level over an imminent famine as Israel impedes the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, in addition to a health crisis resulted from Israeli army's targeting of hospitals and medical teams in the Strip. (end)

asj









