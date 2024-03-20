FM Al-Yahya Receives Foreign Envoys To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya received on Wednesday heads of diplomatic missions of several countries and international organizations in Kuwait on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister conveyed to his guests the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

He expressed appreciation of the deep-rooted relations between the State of Kuwait and the friendly countries and international organizations.

Al-Yahya also expressed best wishes for his guests and their countries, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry. (end)

