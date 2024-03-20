Notification Issued For Polls In Udhampur Constituency

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The notification for the Lok Sabha poll in Udhampur constituency on April 19 was issued on Wednesday, an election official said.
The Udhampur-Kathua constituency is one of 102 segments across the country going to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
Kathua District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, who is also the returning officer for the constituency, issued the notification for filing nominations from Wednesday.
The last date to file nominations is March 27. The papers will be scrutinised on March 28 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30, Minhas told reporters in Kathua.
So far, only the BJP and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) have announced their candidates for the seat. Read Also 35 Politicians Switch Sides In J&K Since Art 370 Abrogation Jailed Engineer Rashid To Contest From Baramulla
Union Minister Jitendra Singh is contesting for the BJP while the DPAP has fielded GM Saroori.
