'Aim Is To Win Each LS Seat By Over 5 Lakh Votes': Gujarat BJP Chief's Goal For Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) Gujarat BJP Chief C.R. Paatil on Wednesday set a target for the party to win each Lok Sabha seat in the state by a margin of more than five lakh votes.

Chhotaudepur is a significant Lok Sabha constituency for BJP's poll campaign in Gujarat to resolve local issues and strengthen the party's footprint.

The Gujarat BJP Chief along with several BJP dignitaries, including MPs, legislative members and local leaders participated in the event at Chhotaudepur on Wednesday.

"BJP is intensifying its organisational footprint across India, establishing offices in every district. In Gujarat, this expansion is guided by Paatil, who recently inaugurated the new Kamalam office in the Narmada district," sources said.

During his address, the Gujarat BJP Chief praised Prime Minister Modi's track record, highlighting transformative projects like the 'Statue of Unity', which has become a global tourist attraction, and initiatives honouring Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

He also emphasised the Union government's dedication towards women empowerment, youth employment and poverty alleviation, showcasing a series of measures to bolster the nation's progress.

The political atmosphere in Chhotaudepur has been influenced by its tribal population, with tribal issues and rights vital to the political discourse. The region has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, with both parties actively vying for influence.

The BJP has made inroads recently, capitalising on broader state and national-level political trends.