Another Biotech Steals The Show Following Major Clinical Data Release

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) There was some pretty substantial news coming out of Dallas, TX this morning after a %Biotech company shared initial clinical data from the first pediatric patient from the REVEAL Phase 1⁄2 adolescent and adult trial of TSHA-102, an investigational gene therapy, in adult females with Rett syndrome, according to a press release.

This news comes in conjunction with JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan reiterated his outperform rating while maintaining a $5.00 price target. Seeing that shares of %TayshaGeneTherapies (NASDAQ: $TSHA) closed at just $2.25/share yesterday, it's no wonder that traders were excited to get their hands on a position of their own. Shares of this biotech reached up to $3.1762/share (+41.16%) at the early session high.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. It is advancing a deep and sustainable product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, with exclusive options to acquire four additional development programs. Its product candidates include TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103, and TSHA-104.