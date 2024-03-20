Mexico’S Stand Against Texas’ Immigration Law

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico asserts it won't accept repatriations from Texas, challenging the SB4 law termed anti-immigrant.



The Supreme Court's decision allowing Texas to detain and deport undocumented immigrants directly opposes the Biden administration's stance.



This has sparked a debate over federal versus state immigration powers.



This law has drawn criticism for potentially infringing on the human rights of Mexicans in Texas, sparking concerns about discrimination and racial profiling.









The Mexican government, emphasizing a unified approach to immigration that respects human rights, vows not to accept any repatriations.





























However, this highlights its commitment to protecting its citizens' rights and dignity.









In response to the law's implications, Mexico plans to participate as a Friend of the Court in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.



They aim to offer insights into the law's impact on the Mexican and Mexican-American communities, as well as the broader implications for Mexico-U.S. relations.









This move reflects Mexico's ongoing efforts to oppose anti-immigrant legislation and advocate for fair treatment of migrants.



Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum have voiced strong opposition to the SB4 law and the U.S. Supreme Court 's ruling.



In addition, they criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's policies as discriminatory.









They argue that such laws do not solve immigration issues but rather exacerbate abuses.



This underscores the need for more compassionate immigration policies that uphold human rights and foster constructive bilateral relations.









