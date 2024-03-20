Wine Industry Faces Historic Production Decline Amid Changing Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global wine industry is navigating a significant downturn, with production reaching a 60-year nadir, signaling deep concerns for producers.



Highlighted by the South China Morning Post, this decline persists despite a surplus, suggesting demand is falling even more rapidly.



The World Wine Organization has observed that wine consumption has not kept pace with production for decades.



In California, industry experts are witnessing one of the most severe demand-supply mismatches in three decades.



In Australia, the 2022–23 season saw the lowest wine output in 15 years, yet the country is burdened with historically high inventory levels.







Market dynamics vary globally; Spain grapples with Rioja red wine oversupply amid high demand for white wine.









In response to overproduction, France initiated a €200 million support package for farmers, leading to wine conversion into ethanol .









Despite these efforts, France has recently overtaken Italy as the top wine producer.



Several factors driving this trend include COVID-19 disruptions, increased input costs from the Ukraine conflict, and climate change's impact on insurance premiums.



Changing consumption habits, such as the rising preference for sparkling, rosé, and low-alcohol white wines, especially among Generation Z, pose additional challenges.



To sustain its tradition, the wine sector must adapt to hurdles like complex grape cultivation and surplus production repurposing.

