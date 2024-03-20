Top Five Caribbean Destinations Drawing Crowds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Caribbean is experiencing unprecedented popularity with an increase in flights, affordable resorts, and stunning landscapes attracting more travelers than ever.



According to the Caribbean Tourism Organizatio , 2024 will see record visitor numbers and set new tourism records for many islands.



For those dreaming of a tropical beach getaway, here are the five Caribbean hotspots currently drawing the most attention.

Dominican Republic

With a record-breaking 10 million visitors in 2023, the Dominican Republic stands as the top destination in the Caribbean.



Most tourists flock to Punta Cana, though other beach spots like Puerto Plata and the capital, Santo Domingo, are gaining traction.



Known for its white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, the Dominican Republic offers some of the most affordable Caribbean island experiences, including all-inclusive resorts.



With new resorts like St. Regis Cap Cana and Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort opening this year, 2024 is set to be another standout year.





Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is witnessing a significant tourism boom. American visitors can explore this slice of paradise without a passport as a U.S. territory.



Setting a new record with 6.1 million visitors in 2023, Puerto Rico boasts beautiful beaches and one of the most picturesque capitals in the Caribbean, San Juan.



This vibrant, colorful city is rich in history and culture. Its affordability and accessibility from the U.S. make it an ideal destination for a long weekend getaway.





Jamaica

Jamaica welcomed over 4.1 million visitors in 2023, hitting a new milestone.



The island's appeal is obvious with its beautiful beaches, friendly locals, relaxed vibe, great Reggae music, and affordability.



Despite a Level 3 travel advisory from the U.S. Department of State, Jamaica's popularit continues to rise.



Most tourists staying in beach resorts are largely unaffected by the country's high crime rate and healthcare issues, keeping it a safe destination for travelers.





Aruba

Nicknamed "One Happy Island" for its welcoming and open-hearted people, Aruba set a tourism record last year with over 1.2 million visitors.



Aruba Bonaire and Curacao are part of the ABC islands in the southern Caribbean near Venezuela.



Aruba is among the safest Caribbean islands. It offers stunning beaches, a rugged interior, and the lively, colorful capital of Oranjestad, which offers shopping, dining, and nightlife.





Turks & Caicos

Finally, Turks & Caicos emerged as a trendy destination with a record 1.2 million visitors in 2023.



This British Overseas Territory comprises 40 coral islands, but Providenciales is the most visited, housing the only international airport.



If pristine beaches (Grace Bay in Providenciales was recently named one of the best in the world), excellent diving, snorkeling, and luxury resorts appeal to you, Turks & Caicos is an ideal choice.





