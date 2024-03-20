Sequence And Google Cloud To Transform Web3 Gaming

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The blockchain-based gaming development firm Sequence has partnered with Google Cloud to offer Web3 gaming tools to a broader user base.

According to the gaming firm's press release, the partnership with Google Cloud will enable Sequence to offer its complete full-stack gaming solutions to users of the Google Cloud ecosystem. Hence, game developers can create immersive user gameplay through the Google Cloud infrastructure.

Removing Barriers For Developers With Google Cloud

According to the official statement, Sequence's innovative Web3 gaming technology platform will address developers' accessibility challenges. Greg Canessa - Sequence's President and COO - said that one of the firm's core objectives since inception is to provide developers with enabling tools (traditional or Web3-oriented).

Thus, these developers can concentrate on producing exceptional games without the need to grapple with the complexities of Web3 technology. He further stated that the partnership with Google Cloud is one way of achieving this vision.

Through this collaboration, developers utilizing Google Cloud services gain effortless access to Sequence Builder, including its integrated gamer wallets and in-game marketplaces. Sequence introduced the tool last year, empowering traditional Web2 and Web3-native game developers to seamlessly incorporate blockchain-based elements into their creations.

Challenges Of The Blockchain Gaming Industry

Meanwhile, user adoption poses a significant challenge for the blockchain gaming industry, alongside inadequate knowledge about blockchain gaming concepts. A survey conducted by the Blockchain Game Alliance highlighted these challenges.

Notably, the survey revealed that the most prevalent misconception about blockchain games is that they are environmentally hazardous. Forty percent of respondents have this misconception.

Canessa opined that the intricate nature of understanding and constructing the foundational blockchain infrastructure had diverted valuable time and resources from the creative endeavor of developing games that resonate with players. Consequently, gamers have had subpar experiences.

However, integrating Web3 technology would not pose a more significant challenge than setting up a conventional game server. A recent report indicates that the Web3 gaming ecosystem will keep expanding in 2024 due to new players and funds entering the industry.