Fugitive Afghan President Condemns Education Bans As Torturous In Nowruz Message

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The fugitive President of Afghanistan, in his Nowruz message from the United Arab Emirates, referred to the continued deprivation of girls from education as“torturous and country-destroying.”

Mr. Ghani, in his eleven-minute audio message, talked about various issues ranging from assisting the needy during Ramadan, combating the consequences of climate change and preserving the environment to advocating for girls' education.

He also mentioned the prohibition of girls' education without explicitly referring to the Taliban's orders to prevent it, stating that girls have been deprived of education for over two and a half years.

Ashraf Ghani considered the continuation of girls' deprivation of education contrary to the teachings of Islam and the Prophet, branding it as“torturous and country-destroying.”

He emphasized the need to end this situation as soon as possible.

Mr. Ghani spoke about combating climate change, stating that using resources and international cooperation in this regard requires“legitimacy” of the political system, alluding to the Taliban government's lack of legitimacy.

Ashraf Ghani, who fled the Presidential Palace on August 15th, 2021, with three helicopters, currently resides in the United Arab Emirates and has not yet removed the title of“President” from his social media profiles.

The collapse of the republic system marked a turning point in Afghanistan's history, plunging the nation into chaos and paving the way for the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. This event triggered a severe humanitarian crisis characterized by widespread human rights abuses, a surge in refugees fleeing the country, and escalating levels of poverty and famine.

