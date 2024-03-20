Hype Luxury Announces Over 500 Super Luxury, Sports, And VIP Cars To Its Fleet In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hype Luxury, a premier provider of luxury transportation services, has raised the bar in the industry with its latest expansion. The company is thrilled to announce the addition of over 500 new top of the line super luxury vehicles with a value of 600 Crores / AED 24 Million to its fleet in Dubai, comprising an exquisite collection of super luxury cars, sports cars, and High Security VIP vehicles. Hype Luxury will now have over 1000 Luxury cars in its UAE fleet now with a total of over 14,500 Luxury Cars in Asia. In response to the growing demand for unparalleled luxury experiences, Hype Luxury has meticulously curated a selection of the most prestigious and sought-after automobiles available on the market. From iconic supercars to opulent VIP sedans, the new additions cater to the discerning tastes of clients seeking nothing but the best. Raaghav Belavadi, CEO of Hype Luxury, said,“Our mission at Hype Luxury has always been to redefine luxury travel and provide our clients with unforgettable experiences. With the introduction of over 500 new vehicles to our fleet in Dubai, we are excited to offer our clientele an even greater range of options, ensuring that every journey is nothing short of extraordinary.” Among the highlights of the new fleet are an array of exclusive super luxury cars, including models from renowned manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce, Cadillac, Bentley, and Lamborghini. For those with a passion for speed and performance, Hype Luxury offers an impressive selection of sports cars, featuring iconic brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren. Additionally, the VIP collection includes luxury sedans and SUVs from leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Cadillac, GMC and Range Rover, providing unmatched comfort and prestige. In addition to its diverse range of vehicles, Hype Luxury remains committed to delivering exceptional service and personalized attention to each client. With a team of experienced chauffeurs and a dedication to exceeding expectations, Hype Luxury ensures that every journey is executed with precision and professionalism. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded by sibling entrepreneurs Raghav Belavadi and Vijaya Belavadi in 2017, it has expanded to 23 cities in India including Chennai, Delhi NCR, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and others. It is present in seven other countries including Dubai, the UK, Alaska, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Maldives, New Zealand and French Riviera. About Hype Luxury: Hype Luxury is a Global Luxury Mobility brand and provider of luxury transportation services, dedicated to delivering unparalleled experiences to clients around the world. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded by sibling entrepreneurs Raghav Belavadi and Vijaya Belavadi in 2017, it has expanded to 23 cities in India including Chennai, Delhi NCR, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and others. It is present in seven other countries including Dubai, the UK, Alaska, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Maldives, New Zealand and French Riviera. With a commitment to excellence and attention to detail, Hype Luxury offers a diverse range of luxury Cars, Private Jets and Yachts with bespoke services tailored to meet the unique needs of the elite customers. From corporate travel to special occasions, Hype Luxury provides the ultimate in luxury travel solutions.

