Electronic Waste Rising Five Times Faster Than Documented E-Waste Recycling, Says UN

A record 62 million tonnes (Mt) of e-waste was produced in 2022, up 82 per cent from 2010; on track to rise another 32 per cent, to 82 million tonnes, in 2030. Billions of dollars' worth of strategically valuable resources are squandered, dumped

GENEVA, Switzerland – ​The world's generation of electronic waste is rising five times faster than documented e-waste recycling, the UN's fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) reveals today. The 62 million tonnes of e-waste generated in 2022 would fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks, roughly enough trucks to form a bumper-to-bumper line encircling the equator, according to the report from ITU and UNITAR.

Meanwhile, less than one quarter (22.3 percent) of the year's e-waste mass was documented as having been properly collected and recycled in 2022, leaving USD 62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources unaccounted for and increasing pollution risks to communities worldwide.

Worldwide, the annual generation of e-waste is rising by 2.6 million tonnes annually, on track to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030, a further 33 percent increase from the 2022 figure.

E-waste, any discarded product with a plug or battery, is a health and environmental hazard, containing toxic additives or hazardous substances such as mercury, which can damage the human brain and coordination system.

The report foresees a drop in the documented collection and recycling rate from 22.3 per cent in 2022 to 20 per cent by 2030 due to the widening difference in recycling efforts relative to the staggering growth of e-waste generation worldwide.

Challenges contributing to the widening gap include technological progress, higher consumption, limited repair options, shorter product life cycles, society's growing electronification, design shortcomings, and inadequate e-waste management infrastructure.

The report underlines that if countries could bring the e-waste collection and recycling rates to 60 percent by 2030, the benefits – including through minimizing human health risks – would exceed costs by more than USD 38 billion.

It also notes that the world“remains stunningly dependent” on a few countries for rare earth elements, despite their unique properties crucial for future technologies, including renewable energy generation and e-mobility.

By the numbers



62 million tonnes: E-waste generated in 2022, equal to the weight of 107,000 of world's largest (853-seat), heaviest (575 tonne) passenger aircraft – enough to form an unbroken queue from New York to Athens, from Nairobi to Hanoi, or from Hong Kong to Anchorage

14 million tonnes (22.3 precent): Estimated mass of e-waste trashed, mostly landfilled, in 2022

31 million tonnes: Estimated weight of metals embedded in e-waste in 2022, along with 17 million tonnes of plastics and 14 million tonnes of other materials (minerals, glass, composite materials, etc.)

USD 91 billion: The value of metals embedded in 2022 e-waste, including USD 19 billion in copper, USD 15 billion in gold, and USD 16 billion in iron.

USD 28 billion: Value of secondary raw materials (mostly iron) reclaimed by“urban mining” of e-waste in 2022

900 million tonnes: Primary ore extraction avoided by reclaiming materials through documented e-waste recycling 93 million tonnes: CO2-equivalent emissions avoided by formal e-waste management – recaptured refrigerants (41 million tonnes), avoided metals mining (52 million tonnes)

Recycling rates



42.8 percent: Formally documented collection and recycling rates in Europe

<1 percent: Formally recycled e-waste in African countries

~50 percent (30 million tonnes): E-waste generated by Asian countries (of which relatively few have enacted legislation or established clear e-waste collection targets)

17.6 kg: Per capita e-waste generation in Europe, followed by Oceania (16.1 kg) and the Americas (14.1 kg). These regions also have the highest documented per capita collection and recycling rates (7.5 kg in Europe, 6.7 kg in Oceania and 4.2 kg in the Americas)

16 million tonnes: E-waste collected and recycled outside of formal systems in high and upper-middle income countries that have developed e-waste management infrastructure.

18 million tonnes: E-waste managed mostly by the informal sector in low and lower-middle income countries with no e-waste management infrastructure. Any material values recovered by the informal sector are largely (perhaps more than) offset by extremely high health and environmental costs 5.1 million tonnes (8.2 percent of the global total): E-waste shipped across borders in 2022, of which ~3.3 million tonnes (65 percent) was shipped from high-income to middle- and low-income countries through uncontrolled, undocumented movements

E-waste by category, selected examples



33 percent (20.4 million tonnes): Proportion of e-waste made up of small devices (e.g. toys, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, e-cigarettes), of which 12 percent are recycled

4.6 million tonnes: E-waste in the small IT and telecommunication equipment category (e.g. laptops, mobile phones, GPS devices, routers), with only 22 percent documented collection and recycling rate 2.4 million tonnes: Expected mass of retired photovoltaic panels in 2030, four times as much as the 600,000 tonnes in 2022

Among the report's many observations ​



Typically, collection and recycling rates are highest for heavier and bulkier equipment categories, such as large devices, temperature exchange equipment, screens and monitors.

81 countries had e-waste legislation in 2023, up from 78 in 2019. Of the 81 countries, 67 had a legal instrument governing e-waste management with provisions promoting extended producer responsibility (EPR). The enforcement of e-waste policy, legislation and regulation“remains a genuine challenge globally, and the stagnation of the global e-waste collection and recycling rate is likely exacerbated by the fact that only 46 countries have collection rate targets and only 36 have recycling rate targets.”

Since 2014, the Global E-waste Monitor has been the world's foremost source of up-to-date data and reporting on progress in policy, regulation, and offering projections. The 2024 edition is a collaborative product of the Global E-waste Statistics Partnership with support from the Fondation Carmignac.



