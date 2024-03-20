Afreximbank’S Fund For Export Development To Address Africa’S $110B Equity Financing Shortfall

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KIGALI, Rwanda – The African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially unveiled its Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) office in Kigali, Rwanda. FEDA was established to tackle Africa's US$110 billion financing gap for intra-African trade, value-added export development, and industrialisation value chains, with Rwanda being the first among fifteen African nations to ratify its establishment agreement.

The event was graced by Dr Edouard Ngirente, prime minister of the Republic of Rwanda who was accompanied by the president and chairman of the board of directors of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, executive vice presidents of Afreximbank, members of the board of directors of FEDA and Marlene Ngoyi, chief executive officer of FEDA.

Speaking at the inauguration, the prime minister, said:

“The establishment of FEDA in Rwanda reflects our commitment to not only fostering economic development within our borders but also to playing a pivotal role in the economic transformation of our continent. This initiative is a step closer to the realisation of the goals outlined in the Agenda 2063 of the African Union which lays great emphasis on the transformation of African economies and acceleration of economic growth on the continent.”

He noted that despite Africa's significant resource endowments and contiguous markets, the continent had the lowest level of intra-regional trade in the world, adding that the continent's share of value created remained the lowest across many products and commodities due to sub-optimal value addition.

For his part, president of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah noted:

“FEDA adds to the pool of institutions helping Africa to create its own capital base for development. With a focus on providing long-term, patient capital targeting all segments, from SMEs to corporates, and cutting across dynamic sectors of value-addition, services, and technology, FEDA is poised to drive Africa's development under a new vision of de-commoditised, growth-oriented pathways underpinned by a dynamic private sector.”

Prof., Oramah explained:

“The strategic importance of FEDA is becoming apparent just four years after it began operations. Funds under management and different strategies amount to about US$800 million and FEDA is using some of these funds to create and mobilise additional funds. FEDA is also a co-promoter of a US$500 million Africa Credit Opportunity Fund (ACOF) and is currently creating a US$100 million Venture Capital Fund to focus on start-ups and SMEs with seed funding from Afreximbank.”

The inauguration, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Kigali Convention Centre, was witnessed by over 150 guests drawn from the Rwandan government, the business and diplomatic community, in Rwanda and representatives of the African Union and other regional economic and political bodies among others.

FEDA became the fund manager of the US$1 billion AfCFTA Adjustment Fund in 2023.

