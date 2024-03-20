US Coast Guard Honours Harvey Shore For Strengthening International Maritime Partnerships

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HONOLULU, USA – The US Coast Guard proudly recognizes Harvey Shore for his exceptional contributions to fostering international cooperation and strengthening ties between the USCG Auxiliary and the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association.

Throughout his tenure with the AVCGA, Shore has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to advancing maritime safety and security; his collaboration with the USCG Auxiliary has been instrumental in promoting shared learning and operational excellence.

As an active member of the AVCGA since 2007, Shore has participated in numerous training exercises and collaborative initiatives with the USCG Auxiliary. From conducting two-boat training sessions to engaging in air-sea rescue operations, his firsthand experiences have enriched both organizations and enhanced operational effectiveness.

In addition to his practical contributions, Shore's literary endeavors have played a significant role in documenting the historic links between the AVCGA and the USCG Auxiliary. Through his articles in Australian newspapers and the AVCGA's national magazine, he has highlighted the shared heritage and evolution of maritime services, ensuring that their legacy is preserved and celebrated.

In recognition of his exemplary service and dedication, Shore was awarded an Honorary Life Membership of the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association in 2016. This prestigious honour underscores his significant contributions to advancing maritime safety and strengthening international partnerships.

Shore to visited Hawaii in February 2024 to promote the traditional links between the AVCGA and the USCG Auxiliary, the United States Coast Guard extends its heartfelt appreciation for his outstanding contributions and looks forward to continued collaboration in safeguarding our maritime communities.

About the United States Coast Guard: The United States Coast Guard is a maritime, military, multi-mission service unique among the US military branches for having a maritime law enforcement mission with jurisdiction in both domestic and international waters and a federal regulatory agency mission as part of its mission set.

About the USCG Auxiliary: The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is the volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard, supporting maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship.

