MSL US Promotes Bailey Pescatore To Health Practice MD

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - MSL US has promoted executive VP Bailey Pescatore to managing director of its health practice.



Pescatore is charged with driving growth across the pharma, devices, hospitals and consumer health brand sectors while building new and innovative solutions for healthcare communications.



Pescatore's promotion comes roughly seven months after she joined MSL's health practice as executive VP, head of client development and innovation.



She previously spent nearly a decade at BCW most recently as an executive VP. Pescatore's experience includes, partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies like Merck, Gilead and Pfizer to launch breakthrough products, protect corporate reputation and fuel market growth.



