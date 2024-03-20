Northern Railway Slashes Ticket Prices For Kashmir, Restores Pre-COVID Fares

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major relief to train commuters, Northern Railways has reduced ticket fares to pre-COVID times in the Kashmir valley, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting a top railway official, news agency KNO reported that railways reinstated Second Class Ordinary Fares on passenger trains in Kashmir .
“The fare charges have been dropped by nearly 40-50%, reverting to pre-COVID levels,” he said, adding that previously, the ticket fare was Rs 35 from Sadura station to Srinagar, now it has been reduced to Rs 15.
He further said that there are system errors occurring at various locations, they implementing rate reductions across all stations.
