Fresh WD To Bring Spring Rains To Kashmir Valley From Today

According to the meteorological department, a fresh Western Disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow and under its influence light to moderate rain and snow is expected to commence in parts of Kashmir from tomorrow afternoon onwards.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would remain generally cloudy; there is a possibility of light to moderate rains, snow at many places with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over plans of Kashmir and Jammu division.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng also stated that by evening tomorrow, most parts in Kashmir Valley would have received a spell of rain and snow.

Rain and snow can activities can continue in some areas on 22nd March, he said, adding that least impact of WD is expected in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.

There is a possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds in some areas during this period, he added.

However, the MeT Director stated that the weather would remain generally dry on March 23 while on March 24, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places.

While the weather is expected to remain dry during March 25 and 26, the MeT Director said on March 27 to March 29, the weather would remain generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at few places .

Amid forecast for rains and snow, night temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 2.5°C on the previous night which was below normal by 0.5°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.1°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.9°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.6°C and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote 9.3°C and Bhaderwah 4.6°C, he said.

