Stocks in Play

3/20/2024 - 11:14 AM EST - Rugby Resources Ltd. : Reported that recent exploration by Rugby's joint venture partner, EMU NL at Georgetown has located significant copper and gold mineralization. EMU's geological assessment and geochemical sampling program was designed to assess a number of higher-priority prospects. Visible gold in pan concentrate and a six-gram crystalline gold nugget discovered at Camp Oven Creek Prospect. Fiery Creek Copper Prospect surface rock assay results report up to 23.5% copper. Rugby Resources Ltd. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.07.









